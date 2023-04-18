Winmill & Co. Incorporated Announces the Approval of its Application to Qualify for The OTC Pink Current Information Tier

4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTC Pink:WNMLA) ("Winmill & Co." or the "Company") today announced the approval of its application to qualify for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier and that its Class A common stock is now eligible for public quotations in the OTC Pink Market. There can be no assurance, however, that in the future the Company will continue to seek to so qualify or that its Class A common stock will be eligible for public quotations in the OTC Pink Market or otherwise.

The Company, its officers, directors, and/or affiliates, in their sole discretion, may purchase shares of the Class A common stock. Such purchases, should they occur, may be in the OTC market, privately negotiated transactions, tender offers, or otherwise and on such varied terms as deemed appropriate from time to time.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any Company shares. The limited information in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment, and stockholders and investors are urged to read the information available at www.Winmillco.com and at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Winmill & Co. Incorporated

The objective of Winmill & Co., a holding company, is to increase book value per share over time for the benefit of its stockholders. The Company is primarily engaged through its wholly owned subsidiaries, in investment management and distribution for mutual funds Midas Fund (Stock Symbol:MIDSX) and Midas Magic (Stock Symbol:MISEX), and investment management for Foxby Corp., a closed end fund (Stock Symbol:FXBY)(NAV Symbol:XFXBX). To learn more about Winmill & Co., please visit www.Winmillco.com.

Safe Harbor Note

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws including, but not limited to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Winmill & Co., which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors at www.winmillco.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. All forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Thomas O'Malley
Chief Financial Officer
212-785-0900
[email protected]
www.WinmillCo.com

