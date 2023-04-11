PR Newswire

Leading Pool Expert in the U.S. Announces 1000th Store Opening, Surpasses 50 Million Water Tests, Delivers List of Pool Facts

PHOENIX, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, is turning 60. In addition to celebrating six decades of success delivering expert pool and spa care advice to consumers, the company also announced the opening of its 1,000th store, surpassing its 50-million water test milestone, and shares a useful list of pool facts.

Leslie's was founded in 1963 by Phil Leslie Jr. in a single location in Los Angeles. The retailer has grown to a 1,000-store chain across 37 states, providing pool owners and professionals with everything they need to keep pools and spas clean, safe, and beautiful. The company opened its 1,000th store last week in North Port, Florida.

Leslie's has a well-earned reputation for superior customer service and high-quality products, but its most valuable offering is expert pool and spa care advice from knowledgeable in-store team members and professional equipment installation and repair from more than 200 certified service technicians.

Helping pool owners achieve a clean, safe, and beautiful pool is Leslie's top priority, and its proprietary AccuBlue® in-store water test with customized treatment plan is key to the retailer's success. Leslie's AccuBlue water test is a complimentary in-store service that takes just 60 seconds to deliver a 10-point water test, a pool health score, and a corresponding treatment plan. The AccuBlue technology is a product of Leslie's 60 years of water test experience and the accumulated data from more than 50 million tests. The AccuBlue water test and treatment plan is the most comprehensive water testing solution in the industry – and it's provided for free at all Leslie's stores.

In addition to free water tests, Leslie's also offers:

Free in-store inspection and repair of pool equipment, such as pool cleaners. Pool owners simply bring in the non-working or malfunctioning item to a Leslie's store, and a certified on-staff expert will assess and fix it. That's free labor; shoppers only pay for the cost of parts and materials.

Free Pool Perks Program – members receive 5% in rewards on all purchases and services, free shipping on lesliespool.com orders, extended warranties on select equipment, and exclusive offers and promotions.

Free expert advice from 3,500-plus knowledgeable associates, as well as helpful online resources including more than 1,500 how-to articles and YouTube videos covering everything you need to know to care for your pool.

Noteworthy Pool Facts

In celebration of its 60 years of providing expert advice, Leslie's shared the following list of interesting facts about pool care:

Water chemistry is different across various regions of the U.S. and water sources from local municipalities or wells can deliver hard water, soft water, higher levels of metals, nitrates, and increased calcium, among other nuances. Local Leslie's in-store pool experts have regional know-how to help address localized issues.

Every pool should cycle its entire volume of water through the filtration system at least once a day to remove debris, dirt, and germs. It can take as many as eight or more hours per day to fully cycle through, but this doesn't have to happen in one continuous cycling process.

Pool care can be eco-friendly and there are many modern solutions to save energy, water, and the use of pool chemicals.

Solar covers are a simple way to reduce pool water evaporation by up to 95% -- saving water and money! This easy solution helps mitigate the loss of pool water, which can evaporate at one-quarter inch per day in the summertime heat, more depending on the region.

Variable speed pumps use far less energy and are a cost-effective alternative to single-speed pumps, which are among the highest energy-consuming appliances for a home – second only to an air conditioning system. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, upgrading from a single speed pump to a variable speed pump can reduce energy use by up to 90%.

A well-maintained pool and pool water is not only safe, clean, and beautiful, it can use less water than an irrigated common-sized lawn.

Automatic pool cleaners make cleaning a pool a breeze. Energy-efficient robotic pool cleaners are totally self-contained units that have their own built-in pump and filter to clean the pool quickly and efficiently.

Pets – especially dogs – also enjoy pools. It's important to test your water after your pets indulge in pool time.

Leslie's is conveniently located nationwide. There is a Leslie's pool store within 20 minutes of 80% of the pools in the continental U.S.

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

For more information about Leslie's, visit lesliespool.com or follow and engage with us: @lesliespoolcare on Instagram, Leslie's on Facebook, and @lesliespoolcare on Twitter.

