Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today elected Martin “Marty” Mucci to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mucci’s appointment expands the size of Cintas’ Board to 10 Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005756/en/

Cintas Corporation today elected Martin “Marty” Mucci to its Board of Directors, effectively immediately. Mucci will be an independent director and his appointment expands the size of Cintas’ Board to 10 Directors. Mucci is currently Chairman of the Board at Rochester, N.Y.-based Paychex, Inc., following his October 2022 retirement as the company’s CEO. In his 12 years as CEO, Mucci led Paychex’s transformation from a payroll services company into a leading customer-driven, technology-enabled service company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mucci is currently Chairman of the Board at Rochester, N.Y.-based Paychex, Inc., following his October 2022 retirement as the company’s CEO. In his 12 years as CEO, Mucci led Paychex’s transformation from a payroll services company into a leading customer-driven, technology-enabled service company. Paychex’s digital innovation significantly expanded HR solutions available to its more than 730,000 small- to medium-sized business customers with the introduction of its software-as-a-service, cloud-based and mobility capabilities that further supported its world-class personalized service.

Prior to joining Paychex in 2002, Mucci was the former President and CEO of Rochester-based Frontier Telephone, a division of Frontier Corporation where he spent a total of 21 years.

“Marty has a deep understanding of B2B services, and his leadership transforming Paychex into a data-focused, technology-driven industry leader will provide a valuable perspective for our Board,” said Scott D. Farmer, Cintas Executive Chairman. “Under Marty’s leadership, the culture at Paychex is similar to Cintas’ culture. We look forward to his contributions and leadership as we continue to grow our customers’ digital experience and expand Cintas’ position as the leader in the business services industry.”

An independent member of Cintas’ Board, Mucci will serve on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. In addition to Paychex’s Board, on which he has served since 2010, Mucci also sits on the Board of NCR Corporation, which provides digital consulting services and products to connected businesses.

>> Media Use Asset via Dropbox: Martin+Mucci+Headshot+%28.jpg%29

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005756/en/