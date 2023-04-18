Cintas Corporation Expands Board of Directors, Appoints Martin Mucci as Director

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today elected Martin “Marty” Mucci to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mucci’s appointment expands the size of Cintas’ Board to 10 Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005756/en/

Mucci-Martin_CintasCorp.jpg

Cintas Corporation today elected Martin “Marty” Mucci to its Board of Directors, effectively immediately. Mucci will be an independent director and his appointment expands the size of Cintas’ Board to 10 Directors. Mucci is currently Chairman of the Board at Rochester, N.Y.-based Paychex, Inc., following his October 2022 retirement as the company’s CEO. In his 12 years as CEO, Mucci led Paychex’s transformation from a payroll services company into a leading customer-driven, technology-enabled service company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mucci is currently Chairman of the Board at Rochester, N.Y.-based Paychex, Inc., following his October 2022 retirement as the company’s CEO. In his 12 years as CEO, Mucci led Paychex’s transformation from a payroll services company into a leading customer-driven, technology-enabled service company. Paychex’s digital innovation significantly expanded HR solutions available to its more than 730,000 small- to medium-sized business customers with the introduction of its software-as-a-service, cloud-based and mobility capabilities that further supported its world-class personalized service.

Prior to joining Paychex in 2002, Mucci was the former President and CEO of Rochester-based Frontier Telephone, a division of Frontier Corporation where he spent a total of 21 years.

“Marty has a deep understanding of B2B services, and his leadership transforming Paychex into a data-focused, technology-driven industry leader will provide a valuable perspective for our Board,” said Scott D. Farmer, Cintas Executive Chairman. “Under Marty’s leadership, the culture at Paychex is similar to Cintas’ culture. We look forward to his contributions and leadership as we continue to grow our customers’ digital experience and expand Cintas’ position as the leader in the business services industry.”

An independent member of Cintas’ Board, Mucci will serve on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. In addition to Paychex’s Board, on which he has served since 2010, Mucci also sits on the Board of NCR Corporation, which provides digital consulting services and products to connected businesses.

>> Media Use Asset via Dropbox: Martin+Mucci+Headshot+%28.jpg%29

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230411005756r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005756/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.