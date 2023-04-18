Paycom+Software%2C+Inc. (“Paycom”) ( NYSE:PAYC, Financial), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on May 2. Paycom will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. (Eastern) that day.

Dial-in #: +1 (833) 470-1428 Intl. Dial-In #: +1 (404) 975-4839 Access Code: 863310 Replay #: +1 (866) 813-9403 Intl. Replay #: +1 (929) 458-6194 Replay Access Code: 670250

The conference call will also be webcast at investors.paycom.com. For those unable to participate, a replay will be available following the conclusion of the earnings call on May 2 through May 9. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom+Software%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3APAYC%29 has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR+and+payroll+technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, U.S. employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits+enrollment to talent+management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005234/en/