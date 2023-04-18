Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023, after the market close on Monday, May 1, 2023. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results. Details for the call are listed below.

First Quarter Conference Call Details:

Live conference call: 1 833 470 1428 (domestic) or 1 404 975 4839 (international)

Call Access Code: 361624

Live webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F576552728

Conference call replay available through July 31, 2023:

1 866 813 9403 (domestic) or 44 204 525 0658 (international)

Replay access code: 785821

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visithttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D99d6b5cb%26amp%3BconfId%3D49571 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Tuesday, May 2.

About FCPT:

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

