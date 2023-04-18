P&G Declares Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG, Financial) declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.9407 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after May 15, 2023 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2023, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on April 21, 2023. This represents a three percent increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend.

This dividend increase will mark the 67th consecutive year that P&G has increased its dividend and the 133rd consecutive year that P&G has paid a dividend since its incorporation in 1890. It reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareholders, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

About Procter & Gamble

