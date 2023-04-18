USANA Health Sciences, Inc. ( NYSE:USNA, Financial) today announced that first quarter results will be released after the close of market on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post its Management Commentary document on the Company’s Investor Relations website (http%3A%2F%2Fir.usana.com) under the News/Events section. USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors the following morning, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Fir.usana.com.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Germany. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

