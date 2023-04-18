Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has appointed Enrique Minarro Viseras as its senior vice president and general manager of the global Precision & Science Technologies (PST) segment, reporting to Vicente Reynal, chairman, president and chief executive officer. Minarro Viseras will transition from his current role as senior vice president and general manager of the Industrial Technologies and Services, Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (ITS EMEIA) business unit.

Effective immediately, Reynal will assume interim leadership of ITS EMEIA. Minarro Viseras’ transition to lead the PST segment has been planned for months and a search for his successor is underway.

“Enrique is an exceptionally talented business leader who has shown the ability to deliver strong results in a complex operating environment,” said Reynal. “Since joining Gardner Denver in 2016, Enrique has driven consistent growth and margin expansion in our EMEIA region while building a world-class team focused on delivering exceptional customer service. I am excited to have Enrique lead our global PST segment as we continue to execute on our plan to deliver ongoing value for our customers, employees and stockholders.”

As senior vice president and general manager, Enrique will be responsible for delivering all aspects of the global PST strategy including all commercial, operations and new product development activities. In addition, Enrique will drive the ongoing execution of PST’s inorganic growth strategy as we continue to build a premier market leader in niche pump and compression technologies.

Minarro Viseras has an extensive leadership background and since 2020 has served as senior vice president and general manager of the ITS EMEIA business unit. He previously served as vice president and general manager, Industrials Segment EMEIA Region at Gardner Denver, where he was responsible for leading all Industrials segment operations, including sales, service, engineering, product management and manufacturing within Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Prior to Gardner Denver, Minarro Viseras had an extensive 15-year career at Emerson Network Power and Emerson Industrial Automation, including serving as the managing director, Emerson Network Power and president, Control Techniques for Emerson Industrial. He holds a doctorate in engineering plus a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Engineering and Management from Cranfield University, United Kingdom as well as a degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Politécnica of Valencia, Spain.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

