CHICAGO, April 11, 2023

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced the company's first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after the market close on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova International Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information.

The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 2, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 7326429.

About Enova
Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial services company with powerful online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. Through its world-class analytics and machine learning algorithms, Enova has provided more than 8 million customers with over $48 billion in loans and financing. You can learn more about the company and its portfolio of businesses at www.enova.com.

