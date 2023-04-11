PR Newswire

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Touchstone Bank, announced today it has partnered with Appomattox Wealth Management ("Appomattox")* to provide access to brokerage business including financial advisory services for its existing clients.

Appomattox, which leverages LPL Financial LLC's wealth management platform to support its advisory and brokerage practice, offers a comprehensive approach to financial planning that helps families and business clients pursue their financial and personal goals. Through this new partnership, existing brokerage assets are anticipated to be transferred to the LPL Financial platform.

"For over 100 years, Touchstone Bank has remained dedicated to driving success for our clients, shareholders and the community," said James Black, President, and CEO. "With Appomattox as our new partner, our clients will have access to a larger and experienced group of advisors, which will deliver great value to our clients. Our purpose has always been to provide access to comprehensive financial solutions for our clients that will stand the test of time, and this partnership does exactly that."

President and LPL Advisor R.F. Burke Steele III founded Virginia-based Appomattox in 1995 after spending 10 years in the banking industry. Burke has been advising clients in the southern Virginia community for over 27 years. Today, Appomattox provides a wide array of financial services for businesses and individuals, including financial planning, investment management, retirement income planning, estate planning, and insurance. Appomattox is headquartered in Chester, Virginia with an additional location in Dinwiddie, Virginia.

"We are very excited to partner with a community-focused bank to serve the people and businesses of Virginia — and now also North Carolina — better," said Steele. "Touchstone and Appomattox are both in the relationship business, which is to the communities we serve. Through this partnership, we are furthering our commitment to our client's financial well-being.

About Appomattox Wealth Management

Appomattox Wealth Management offers a holistic approach to financial planning to help their clients pursue financial goals. Services include Retirement Planning, Legacy & Estate Planning, Cash Flow Analysis, and Charitable Planning. Appomattox is supported by the resources of LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer as reported by Financial Planning magazine, 1996-2022, based on total revenue. Visit www.appomattox-wealth.com for more information.

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. Most of the Company's business activities are conducted through Touchstone Bank. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has ten branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and two loan centers serving Northern North Carolina. Visit www.touchstone.bankfor more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.

*Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Touchstone Bank and Appomattox Wealth Management are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Appomattox Wealth Management and may also be employees of Touchstone Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Touchstone Bank or Appomattox Wealth Management. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Issued by

FDIC or Any

Other

Government

Agency Not Bank

Guaranteed No Bank

Deposits or

Obligations May

Lose

Value

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touchstone-bankshares-announces-strategic-partnership-with-virginia-based-appomattox-wealth-management-301794909.html

SOURCE Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.