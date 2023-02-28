PR Newswire
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $3.6 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.6 billion, net outflows of $700 million and distributions of $318 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
Distributions
AUM
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$19,027
($53)
($484)
$ -
$18,490
Japan Subadvisory
8,810
191
(201)
(87)
8,713
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,523
(14)
(108)
-
5,401
Total Institutional Accounts
33,360
124
(793)
(87)
32,604
Open-end Funds
38,745
(742)
(1,396)
(180)
36,427
Closed-end Funds
11,387
(82)
(380)
(51)
10,874
Total AUM
$83,492
($700)
($2,569)
($318)
$79,905
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
