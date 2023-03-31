SS&C to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings

WINDSOR, Conn., April 11, 2023

WINDSOR, Conn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the close of the market on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss first quarter 2023 results.

Details of the release are as follows:

News Release: To be released on April 27, 2023. The release will be available over PR Newswire and from SS&C's website at www.ssctech.com. To receive the press release via email immediately after wire distribution, visit investor.ssctech.com and click on Email Alerts.

Earnings Call: Dial 888-210-4650 (US and Canada) or 646-960-0327 (International), and request the "SS&C Technologies First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call"; conference ID #4673675.

Audio Replay: A replay of the earnings call can be heard after 8:00 p.m. on April 27, 2023, until midnight on May 4, 2023. The dial-in number is 800-770-2030 (US and Canada) or 647-362-9199 (International); access code #4673675. The call will also be available for replay on SS&C's website after April 27, 2023; access: http://investor.ssctech.com/

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
