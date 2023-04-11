PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) and its board of directors concerning the proposed merger of the company with Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI). Stockholders will receive 0.147 shares of Office Properties Income Trust common stock for each share of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock that they hold. Current Diversified Healthcare Trust stockholders are expected to own approximately 42% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Diversified Healthcare Trust and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/dhc/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

