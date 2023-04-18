Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial) is a company that we have followed closely for some time and that has been a holding in the Oakmark Fund since the third quarter of 2018. As the largest discount brokerage platform, Schwab has large scale advantages and a strong competitive position. The shares sold off significantly this quarter in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse as investors became concerned about mark-to-market losses on Schwab’s securities portfolio. We believe these concerns are overstated and that the risk-reward now justifies holding Schwab shares in the more concentrated Oakmark Select Fund. While there are parallels to Silicon Valley Bank, we believe Schwab has a much higher quality deposit franchise, with deposit balances spread across more than 34 million accounts, the vast majority of which are FDIC insured. Schwab also has significantly positive book value after mark-to-market losses, unlike Silicon Valley Bank’s negative book value. Finally, Schwab’s far superior liquidity profile should allow it to absorb any deposit outflows with minimal long-term business impact. The recent price decline gave us the opportunity to buy shares in this industry leader at a low double-digit multiple of normalized earnings.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Select Fund first-quarter 2023 commentary.