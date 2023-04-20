Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2023 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of April, May and June 2023 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock:$0.10 cash distributionper common share for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 219 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 21

April 28

$0.10

May 23

May 31

$0.10

June 21

June 30

$0.10

Total for the Quarter:

$0.30

Senior Common Stock:$0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 156 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:

Payment Date

Amount

April

May 5

$0.0875

May

June 5

$0.0875

June

July 5

$0.0875

Total for the Quarter:

$0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock:$0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has paid 33 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series E Preferred Stock.

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 21

April 28

$0.138021

May 23

May 31

$0.138021

June 21

June 30

$0.138021

Total for the Quarter:

$0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock:$0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.0% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 26

May 5

$0.125

May 26

June 5

$0.125

June 27

July 5

$0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Series G Preferred Stock:$0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO."

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

April 21

April 28

$0.125

May 23

May 31

$0.125

June 21

June 30

$0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$0.375

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 11, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13736839.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to [email protected].

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2022, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 137 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.2 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748542/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Announces-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-April-May-and-June-2023-and-First-Quarter-Ended-March-31-2023-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

img.ashx?id=748542

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.