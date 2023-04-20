Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2023 and First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of April, May and June 2023.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.046 per share of common stock for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 21

April 28

$ 0.046

May 23

May 31

0.046

June 21

June 30

0.046

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.138

The Company has paid 122 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013 and has increased its common stock distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters (including this quarter). The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 21

April 28

$ 0.125

May 23

May 31

0.125

June 21

June 30

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 26

May 5

$ 0.125

May 26

June 5

0.125

June 27

July 5

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: LANDM): $0.104167 per share of Series D Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series D Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 21

April 28

$ 0.104167

May 23

May 31

0.104167

June 21

June 30

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of April, May and June 2023, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount

April 26

May 5

$ 0.104167

May 26

June 5

0.104167

June 27

July 5

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the stock market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 16, 2023. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13736840.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748546/Gladstone-Land-Announces-Increase-in-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-April-May-and-June-2023-and-First-Quarter-Ended-March-31-2023-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

img.ashx?id=748546

