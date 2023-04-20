Case IH Invests in Technology and Professional Training

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Agribusiness is an area that has undergone major technological developments in recent years. Decisions made in the field are increasingly being based on data management and digital processes. With that, the industry is looking towards a more efficient, technological and autonomous tomorrow.

Preparing the job market for these changes is essential and CNH Industrial (

NYSE:CNHI, Financial) brand Case IH is committed to empowering young people and adults to use new technologies and solutions in the field. As a part of its mission, the brand recently attended Tecnoshow Comigo, a fair held in Rio Verde, Goiás, Brazil. It brought its complete portfolio of machines and solutions. And offered free training courses throughout the event.

The classes were held by the brand's aftermarket team in a mobile workshop equipped with special diagnostic tools. Topics included: "Automation of harvesters - concepts and applicability" and "Smart Planting Solution - XactPlanting".

"These courses are a small demonstration of how we are preparing to train professionals who either currently or want to work in the field. We have face-to-face and distance learning courses throughout the year for our clients and we recently launched a major project in partnership with Senai and Senar in Mato Grosso, which we will expand to other states," said Eduardo Penha, Case IH's Director of Marketing and Communication for Latin America.

Case IH also brought a space totally dedicated to technological solutions to the show. A leader in the Digital Agriculture revolution, the brand created an environment with various demonstrations and experiences. These included augmented reality headsets to show its machines; simulators from its AGXTEND portfolio, which offers a set of applications, components and services with digital solutions for all stages of the cultivation cycle; and an AFS Connect operating room, showcasing Case IH's data management and monitoring tools in real time.

f6ea2018-d412-4550-99bf-03bcf5a63b81.jpg

Caption: Case IH invests in technology and professional training

