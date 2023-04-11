PR Newswire

Axon Body 4 provides better quality footage with additional perspectives, streamlined operations and introduces real-time communications support making it far more than just a camera

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global public safety technology leader, today introduced its next generation body-worn camera, Axon Body 4 . Key upgrades include:

Expanded Communications Ability: Axon Body 4 introduces bi-directional communications between officers and their support teams, by enabling multiple viewers who have access to the livestream to communicate in real-time with the camera wearer. A new Watch Me button empowers officers to signal for additional support, with location and critical alerts displayed on Axon Respond.

Axon Body 4 introduces bi-directional communications between officers and their support teams, by enabling multiple viewers who have access to the livestream to communicate in real-time with the camera wearer. A new Watch Me button empowers officers to signal for additional support, with location and critical alerts displayed on Axon Respond. More Points Of View: Axon Body 4 offers the option to easily connect an additional point-of-view (POV) camera module. This camera can attach to an officer's head or shoulder, used handheld or affixed to the brim of a hat or sunglasses to allow to for alternative perspectives that more closely mirror the officer's own point of view.

Axon Body 4 offers the option to easily connect an additional point-of-view (POV) camera module. This camera can attach to an officer's head or shoulder, used handheld or affixed to the brim of a hat or sunglasses to allow to for alternative perspectives that more closely mirror the officer's own point of view. Upgraded camera features: Sharper images, improved visibility, a larger field of view and better camera capabilities enable the wearer to capture more of every moment.

Sharper images, improved visibility, a larger field of view and better camera capabilities enable the wearer to capture more of every moment. More streamlined operations: Axon Body 4 improves the officer user experience as well as enables agency administrators to more easily manage their body camera programs.

"Axon Body 4's advanced features are a giant leap forward for handling an incident safely in real-time," said Rick Smith, Founder and CEO of Axon. "Axon Body 4 provides far more than just a camera. It has the ability to be a communications beacon. We believe Axon Body 4 will be a powerful tool in public safety and security that can unlock new levels of transparency, flexibility, increased situational awareness and real-time support. This device sits at the core of equipping agencies so they never miss a moment."

Ensuring that critical moments are always captured is an important component of Axon's moonshot goal to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% in the next decade. Axon has led the way in body camera innovation since 2008, providing customers with the latest technology to increase officer and community safety. Axon Body 4 was specifically built for the unique needs of public safety and security, empowering users to capture and preserve footage and data exactly as situations unfold.

More than just a camera, Axon Body 4 can eliminate barriers of communication

In situations where public safety is at risk, real-time visibility into unfolding events and timely support are crucial. Livestreaming has been a tactical advantage in these instances, providing additional eyes on scene. However, communication to officers from supervisors and dispatchers has historically been over the radio, and out of sync with the video and audio of the livestream.

Axon Body 4 enables public safety and their support teams to communicate with one another in real-time, combining seamless video livestreaming with new bi-directional audio. This capability is immensely helpful when additional assistance is needed from dispatchers, supervisors, translators, mental health experts or anyone who can offer aid in a unique situation. Support teams off scene can watch the livestream and communicate directly through the officer's Axon Body 4, providing real-time support to the officer, while preserving radio bandwidth for other demands.

A new Watch Me button on Axon Body 4 empowers officers to signal for an additional set of eyes to watch their back when responding to calls. When an officer presses this button, Axon Respond users receive a notification within moments so they can immediately support the officer. This enables supervisors and dispatchers to prioritize which officers can most benefit from additional support.

Similar to Axon Body 3, Axon Body 4 location can be shown on the Axon Respond map in real-time, and cameras can be configured to start recording automatically when an officer is assigned to or approaches the location of a high priority call for service. Critical alerts, such as the unholstering of a firearm, the arming of a TASER device and more can be configured to communicate via the body camera and display in Axon Respond. This further ensures that agencies never miss a critical moment.

Enhanced features provide fundamental improvements for ease of use

Axon Body 4 has a larger field of view of 160 degrees, or an 18% optional view increase from prior models, getting the camera closer to capturing everything the human eye can. It also includes a stronger 5 MP sensor enabling sharper detail and higher resolution footage. These upgrades can help capture more of the situation with better quality.

Officers no longer need to decide between using chest mounted cameras or flexible POV modules, as the Axon Body 4 has the option to add on a quick connecting POV camera with the Flex POV module. This provides viewing at multiple angles, including on tactical eyewear to view at sight level or on a lapel for an additional angle. The POV module can also capture unique perspectives in hand for viewing around corners or underneath vehicles and can livestream to Axon Respond. It's added with a quick snap onto the Axon Body 4, is IP67 rated waterproof, smaller, lighter and more durable than previous Axon Flex models and does not require charging.

Full-shift connected camera with no compromises to capture more of every moment

Axon Body 4 provides improved battery life, providing a 13+ hour runtime that makes it reliable for a full-shift, without compromise, even with real-time services running. Axon Body 4 also provides rapid charge capabilities with magnetic quick-disconnect. The device is able to add over 20% battery charge in under 30 minutes, making it simpler for the user to recharge in the car while on duty.

With upgraded basic functions to enhance user experience, Axon Body 4 has a simplified camera registration process, programmable buttons and the ability to provide reminders and confirmations to improve awareness of when the device is activated. Axon Body 4 also provides more precise time tracking, GPS location accuracy and has double the storage capacity compared to prior models, making it even more capable of capturing high-quality videos and images with faster processing. This improves the user experience for both the camera wearer and administration.

Axon Body 4 is currently being trialed by several agencies in the U.S. and will be available for customers to begin purchasing by the second half of 2023, with shipments beginning shortly after.

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Axon, Axon Body, Axon Flex, Axon Respond, TASER and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners.

