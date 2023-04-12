SKF extends involvement in Gothia Cup, which this year attracts a record number of teams

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 12, 2023

SKF extends its involvement in the Gothia Cup by continuing as main partner for another three years. This year, there is a record interest in the world's largest youth tournament with more than 1,700 teams registered from over 60 countries

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After several years of pandemic and travel restrictions, the interest in Gothia Cup is now stronger than ever. With three months to go until this year's tournament, over 1,700 teams from more than 60 countries have registered and the youth tournament is heading for an "all time high" in the number of participating teams.

Through an extended sponsorship agreement, SKF's involvement in the world's largest youth football event will extend over 20 years.

With the Meet the World initiative, SKF gives hundreds of young people from around the world a chance to participate in the Gothia Cup every year through local qualification tournaments. Local teams in about twenty countries, that otherwise would not have been able to pay for their participation in the Gothia Cup, qualify for this year's tournament during the spring and are welcomed to Gothenburg to experience a fantastic week of football, friendship, and passion.

Over the years, SKF has through the Meet the World tournaments realized the dream of over 5,000 players to play the world's largest youth tournament in Gothenburg.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO at SKF, says: "Gothia Cup is one of the world's premier sporting events. We are really proud to be involved in contributing to that many more young people have the opportunity to practice sports, learn from each other and, of course, at the same time position Gothenburg as a global meeting point."

Anders Albertsson, Event Manager at Gothia Cup, says: "It means a lot to Gothia Cup that SKF continues as main partner for the tournament. Our long-standing collaboration has been so successful thanks to SKF sharing our passion for spreading joy and belief in the future among young people – everything we can create through football, both in everyday life in local communities around the world, and in Gothenburg every summer when we together create the world's largest meeting place for young people."

This year's Gothia Cup will take place from 16–22 July.

