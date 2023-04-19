Linde and Heidelberg Materials Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture Project

16 hours ago
WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Linde (

NYSE:LIN, Financial) today announced it has signed an agreement with Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest building materials companies, to jointly build, own and operate a large-scale carbon capture and liquefaction facility.

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) is a by-product of cement production and is estimated to be responsible for around 7% of global carbon emissions1. Through the use of carbon capture, Linde and Heidelberg Materials will aim to reduce carbon emissions at Heidelberg's Lengfurt plant in Germany. The new plant will capture, liquefy and purify around 70,000 tons of CO₂ per year, with the majority of the resulting liquid CO₂ to be marketed by Linde as feedstock for the chemicals and food & beverage end markets.

"For many of Linde's customers in the heavy industrial sector, improving the environmental performance of their operations is a priority," said Sean Durbin, Executive Vice President EMEA, Linde. "Our innovative project with Heidelberg Materials is one of the first large-scale plants of its kind for the cement industry. Considering current market constraints, it is also a welcome new source of CO₂ that will help ensure supply for the merchant market."

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com


