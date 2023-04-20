Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

13 hours ago
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) (“FBRT” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

All conference call and webcast information can be found on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fbrtreit.com. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call and webcast athttps%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10177622%2Ff9037ab5a8. If you are unable to pre-register, the conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 701-1166 (Domestic) or (412) 317-5795 (International). Ask to join the Franklin BSP Realty Trust conference call. Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

The call will also be accessible via live webcast at https%3A%2F%2Fccmediaframe.com%2F%3Fid%3DnvRHP5VJ. Please allow extra time prior to the call to download and install audio software, if needed. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through the Company’s website in advance of the call.

An audio replay of the live broadcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call on FBRT’s website. The replay will be available for 90 days.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, FBRT had approximately $6.2 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. For further information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fbrtreit.com.

