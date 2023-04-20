Bitfarms to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023

13 hours ago
Presentation: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( BITF // TSX: BITF), a global Bitcoin vertically integrated company, announced that management will be participating in-person at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Event:Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023
Date:Thursday, April 27, 2023
Location:Convene Hotel, 101 Park Avenue, New York, NY
Presentation:10:30 AM ET, April 27, 2023
Webcast

The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available on the company’s website. For additional information or to schedule an in-person meeting, please contact your institutional sales representative or Bitfarms’ IR Team at [email protected].

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin company. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and onsite technical repair. The Company’s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms has 10 mining facilities around the world, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using renewable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Website: www.bitfarms.com

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
David Barnard
+1 415-433-3777
[email protected]

