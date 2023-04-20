Lazard to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) will announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results in a press release to be issued Friday morning, April 28, 2023. The press release will be available on Lazard’s website at: www.lazard.com.

Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on April 28, 2023, to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast available through Lazard’s Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 800-225-9448 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 203-518-9708 (outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Conference ID: LAZQ123.

A replay of the conference call will be available by 10:00 a.m. EDT on April 28, 2023, via the Lazard Investor Relations website, www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 800-723-5792 (toll-free, U.S. and Canada) or +1 402-220-2664 (outside of the U.S. and Canada).

​​About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 43 cities across 26 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Celebrating its 175th year, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and other strategic matters, restructuring and capital solutions, and asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

