Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces Ryder’s Freight Brokerage Carrier Loyalty Program, a new points-based program for carriers with Ryder’s freight brokerage division that book and track loads through the Trucker Tools app. The app provides digital trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching, and automated booking solutions. Based on the level of engagement with Ryder on the platform, carriers with Ryder’s freight brokerage may earn tiered discounts of up to 22% on used vehicle purchases from Ryder through the end of the year.

“We want to reward our carriers for consistently and continuously moving freight with Ryder freight brokerage, while helping them grow their fleets,” says Kevin Clonch, group director of transportation management at Ryder. “Carriers are critical to ensuring we can deliver on our promises to our customers, so we strive each and every day to be a shipper of choice. And we do that by providing concierge-level service coupled with digital tools that help carriers maximize uptime and revenue.”

With Ryder’s Freight Brokerage Carrier Loyalty Program, carriers are automatically allocated to one of three tiers based on their current level of engagement with Ryder on Trucker Tools. Then, for every load carriers book and track with Ryder freight brokerage on the Trucker Tools app, they earn additional points toward potentially qualifying for a 5%, 15%, or 22% discount off the advertised price of Ryder’s used vehicles through the end of the year.

“Our collaboration with Trucker Tools aligns with our strategy of engaging innovative, forward-thinking technology providers that can further enhance our service and product offerings for both carriers and customers in our freight brokerage division,” adds Clonch.

Last year, Ryder announced the expansion of its freight brokerage business with a new office in Nashville, Tennessee. The expansion is part of the company’s strategy to grow its broader+transportation+solution, which offers customers flexibility with several levels of service and capacity, from freight+brokerage to transportation+management and dedicated+transportation.

Carriers can find more information about the Ryder Freight Brokerage Carrier Loyalty Program, including terms and conditions, on the Trucker+Tools+app, along with the largest selection of reliable+used+vehicles in the industry.

“Ensuring our carriers have access to dependable, well-maintained vehicles is a win-win for Ryder and our carriers,” continues Clonch. “More than 95% of our used vehicles have had only one owner, Ryder; and, they’ve been maintained by our expert technicians.”

