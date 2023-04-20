RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:



The 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 19th at 8:45 a.m. ET

The BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10th at 6:00 p.m. ET

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 16th at 2:30 p.m. ET

The RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 17th at 8:00 a.m. ET



Links to the live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and many global markets. BioCryst has active programs to develop oral medicines for multiple targets across the complement system, including BCX10013, an oral Factor D inhibitor in clinical development. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) is approved in the U.S. and multiple global markets, with post-marketing commitments ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

