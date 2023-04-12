PR Newswire

Program enhancements boost financial incentives for partners while making it easier to do business with Akamai

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced significant, new enhancements to the Akamai Partner Program designed to help drive channel partners' growth with predictable income while improving and simplifying the partner experience. Program updates include new pricing discounts, streamlined partner onboarding and deal management, and insider access to Akamai experts and product news.

Akamai channel partners will now enjoy additional pricing discounts for new deals up front. This aligns financial rewards with the goals of field sales professionals, offering greater incentives to register new opportunities.

A streamlined and simplified onboarding process will enable new channel partners to begin benefiting from the Akamai Partner Program faster, with less time and effort on their part.

Ongoing enhancements to the partner portal are designed to improve the partner experience at multiple touchpoints. In the coming months, Akamai will roll out a series of improvements that make it easier to register and manage new opportunities, and streamline business planning and partner performance management. Greater transparency of key metrics will enhance partners' understanding of their performance and make quarterly business reviews (QBRs) even more efficient and effective.

Partner content assets are also being updated to be more actionable, with more consumable formats and simplified categorization, making it easier for partners to access the information they need to be successful.

Program participants will also have direct access to Akamai experts and intelligence on new and upcoming product announcements prior to market release. This will strengthen the role of channel partners as an extension of the Akamai team.

"We have enjoyed a trusted and tight relationship with Akamai since 2004," said Giovanni Cicu, CEO at Defenx and Fidogroup. "Defenx started as a customer, becoming an elite partner right after that — we see our team as an extension of Akamai's own. We have worked with Akamai to enter new markets and scale our business globally, protecting our customers and delivering the best experience."

Jose Dias, CEO at Arturai, a BV Tech company said, "We've enjoyed partnering with Akamai since 2001. Together, we have a deep understanding of the market and available opportunities, combining Cloud & Enterprise Security with Cloud optimization platforms that allow us to help online businesses provide secure and optimized user experiences. We're excited to continue our collaboration and take advantage of the enhancements to the Akamai Partner Program."

"Our channel partners are essential to Akamai's continued growth. These Partner Program enhancements recognize the strong joint value that customers are realizing from our integrated offerings," said Paul Joseph, EVP, Global Sales and Services at Akamai. "We are committed to being the partner of choice in our market and will continue to evolve our Partner Program to ensure we are fully aligned with the needs of our partners and their customers."

