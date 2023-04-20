COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc ("CCEP") announces that the Notice of Meeting for its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") is available to view at: https://www.cocacolaep.com/about-us/governance/shareholder-meetings in which CCEP reaffirms its comparable operating profit guidance for the year ending 31 December 2023, as set out in its full year results announced on 16 February 2023.

The AGM is to be to be held at 4.30pm BST on 24 May 2023, at 1A Wimpole Street, London, W1G 0EA.

CCEP's 2022 Integrated Report and Form 20-F ("2022 Integrated Report") was published on 17 March 2023 and can be found at https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-reports-and-results/integrated-reports

The 2022 Integrated Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are also being sent to those shareholders who have requested to receive hard copies.

In compliance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The rules of the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Long Term Incentive Plan will also shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism.

CCEP's Q1 2023 trading update will be announced on 25 April 2023.

