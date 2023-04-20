Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Notice of AGM

12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc ("CCEP") announces that the Notice of Meeting for its 2023 Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") is available to view at: https://www.cocacolaep.com/about-us/governance/shareholder-meetings in which CCEP reaffirms its comparable operating profit guidance for the year ending 31 December 2023, as set out in its full year results announced on 16 February 2023.

The AGM is to be to be held at 4.30pm BST on 24 May 2023, at 1A Wimpole Street, London, W1G 0EA.

CCEP's 2022 Integrated Report and Form 20-F ("2022 Integrated Report") was published on 17 March 2023 and can be found at https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-reports-and-results/integrated-reports

The 2022 Integrated Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are also being sent to those shareholders who have requested to receive hard copies.

In compliance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R, the Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The rules of the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Long Term Incentive Plan will also shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism.

CCEP's Q1 2023 trading update will be announced on 25 April 2023.

CONTACTS

Company Secretariat

Clare Wardle
T +44 20 7355 8406		Investor Relations

Sarah Willett
+44 7970 145 218		Media Relations

Shanna Wendt
T +44 7976 595 168

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the leading consumer goods companies. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands - serving 600 million consumers and helping 2 million customers across 29 countries grow. We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support. The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the NASDAQ Global Select Market, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

For more information about CCEP, please visit www.cocacolaep.com & follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748733/Coca-Cola-Europacific-Partners-plc-Announces-Notice-of-AGM

