FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference , including a scheduled fireside chat on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EDT. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, which runs from April 17-20, 2023.





, including a scheduled fireside chat on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. EDT. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, which runs from April 17-20, 2023. H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ in New York City. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. EDT and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



To access the live webcast and archived recordings of the fireside chats, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recordings will be available for 90 days following each event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT

Eric Sciorilli

1-877-742-8466

[email protected]

© 2023 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.