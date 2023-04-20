Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company) is deeply saddened to advise that an incident occurred at the Galena Complex which resulted in the tragic fatality of an employee.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, when an underground miner was struck by falling ground. Operations have been suspended and an investigation is underway. The Company is working closely with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and local authorities who are onsite.

“We are shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and co-workers of our employee,” stated Americas President and CEO Darren Blasutti. “Our primary focus is supporting those affected and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event and to prevent it from happening again in the future.”

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a growing precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA, and is re-evaluating the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005498/en/