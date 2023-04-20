VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)( FRA:2Q0, Financial) ("AMPD" or the "Company"), a company addressing the opportunity represented by the new era of digital content creation and distribution, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new, investor-focused website at http://www.ampd.ventures.

Websites for the Company's subsidiaries, AMPD Technologies Inc. and Departure Lounge Inc., continue to be available at http://www.ampd.tech and http://www.dlxr.ca respectively and will continue to communicate the value of each company for customers, prospective customers, partners, and other stakeholders.

"Revamping our web presence to more clearly delineate our messaging to investors and our messaging to customers will help both investors and customers alike gain a clear understanding of the value of each of the companies in our group," said James Hursthouse, CEO at AMPD Ventures Inc. "AMPD Ventures is the public top company where we aim to create meaningful shareholder value by leveraging opportunities across the new era of immersive digital content. We are doing this by assembling a portfolio of complementary subsidiaries, each of which is focused on a key value-creation point in that ecosystem."

"As the world transitions to fully immersive 3D digital environments and applications, we are already seeing customer demand for the new production technologies and creative approaches offered by Departure Lounge," Hursthouse continues, "and we are already seeing customer demand for the next-gen, high-performance computing infrastructure offered by AMPD Technologies Inc. While our subsidiaries benefit from partnering with each other, each subsidiary is designed to drive value to the AMPD group through its own independent mission and mandate."

At a recent corporate webinar, Hursthouse once again acknowledged that certain areas of the business are being reformulated to adopt less capital-intensive approaches and reiterated his commitment to driving towards being cashflow positive across the group by summer 2023.

In the mid-term, AMPD plans to implement a six-point strategic growth plan across the group, currently articulated as follows:

Growth through new technologies and workflows: Departure Lounge is already generating service revenue from its volumetric capture stage, and other innovative real-time and virtual production techniques. Growth through new media formats and cross-media approaches: Departure Lounge's recent co-production with Vancouver-based music label, Monstercat, of a fully immersive, 3D music video for artist DJ Whipped Cream was recognized as an Official Selection at the prestigious SXSW 2023 festival. Growth through new platforms: We recognize the importance of new channels of content distribution. For example, the world's first ever holographic Snapchat filter was produced to promote the 12th instalment of John Carpenter's "Halloween" movie series using Metastage Volumetric Capture technology. Growth through entering high-growth, emerging markets: There are rapidly burgeoning audiences for digital content in new markets around the world, as well as investment and incentives that make those markets attractive. AMPD Technologies' ongoing engagement with Thailand's MQDC for its ‘Cloud 11' next-generation Metaverse and Movie Production facility in Bangkok is a case in point, as is Hursthouse's recent invitation to participate in the first global Media Production Industry Summit at NEOM in Saudi Arabia. Growth through new sectors: Our expertise, technologies, and capabilities now apply equally to enterprise, educational and commercial applications as well as entertainment. Growth through facilitating new stories and new storytellers: We aim to ensure that all voices are heard in the new era of digital content. An example is the work Departure Lounge conducted with Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week in December 2022, creating a range of high-quality holograms of the models and fashion on display.

These activities require next-generation, sustainable, innovative cloud and compute solutions of the type being developed at AMPD Technologies Inc.

On April 11, 2023, AMPD Ventures announced that it had closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of convertible debenture units (the "Units") at a price of CA$11,000 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CA$770,000, which had since been upsized to provide for the issuance of Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CA$880,000 (the "Private Placement"). The first tranche of the Private Placement was comprised of the issuance of 50 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of CA$550,000.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD Ventures Inc. is a Canadian public company (CSE: AMPD | OTCQB: AMPDF | FRA: 2Q0) assembling a portfolio of synergistic subsidiaries to advance the way we create, distribute, and consume digital content. We aim to build the world's most advanced, sustainable range of infrastructure, technologies, and creative services for the new era of immersive content experiences. The AMPD portfolio is currently comprised of AMPD Technologies Inc. (http://www.ampd.tech), offering edge-based hosting solutions, and Departure Lounge Inc. (http://www.dlxr.ca), focused on next-generation media production and creative services. Across the portfolio, AMPD Ventures works with leading partners and customers such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Epic Games, Inc., Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX), Hammerspace Inc., HTC Corp (TPE: 2498), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), OpenStack, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), and Versatile Media.

Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR and our website at http://www.ampd.ventures.

