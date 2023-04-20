SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, and SimonMed® Imaging, one of the largest independent outpatient medical imaging providers and physician radiology practices in the United States, today announced the planned launch of a new hereditary cancer assessment program that combines diagnostic imaging, genetic risk assessment utilizing MyRisk® with RiskScore® and patient education. Leveraging a custom-built Myriad tool developed in collaboration with SimonMed, the program is expected to enable affordable access to genetic testing and deliver personalized insights to better inform clinical decisions for the millions of patients and families served at SimonMed.



For more than 30 years, Myriad and SimonMed have worked independently to help millions of patients understand their health and well-being through genetic testing and diagnostic imaging. The collaboration will bring together the strengths of Myriad’s risk assessment resources and hereditary cancer test, MyRisk with RiskScore, and SimonMed’s deep expertise in the medical imaging space.

“This advanced technology platform was a collaboration between SimonMed and Myriad. It is personalized healthcare designed so that patients and their providers will have a more accurate understanding of the cancer risk and can take precise action as needed from genetic screening to supplemental imaging like MRI and ultrasound. Early diagnosis through the newest diagnostic pathways leads to better outcomes: it saves lives,” said Dr. John Simon, CEO of SimonMed and board-certified Radiologist.

Myriad and SimonMed will begin a phased rollout of the program in early May 2023 to patients at select SimonMed women’s imaging sites. The program is expected to be operational in all 86 of SimonMed’s women’s imaging sites by the end of this year, with the goal of supporting all SimonMed patients in their remaining 85 sites and service lines, thereafter.

Specific to the diagnostic imaging space, both the American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging recommend that all women be evaluated for breast cancer risk, no later than age 30, to help identify those at higher risk who would benefit from early screening. Current guidelines also state women with genetically-based increased risk should begin annual breast MRI screenings beginning at age 25–30 and undergo an annual mammography beginning at age 30.

Additionally, the recently updated FDA mammography regulations requiring mammography facilities to notify patients about the density of their breasts further reaffirms the opportunities and benefits captured by comprehensive risk assessment programs within the breast imaging space.

“Myriad’s commitment to patient access, affordability, health equity and scientific innovation directly aligns with SimonMed’s mission to better serve our communities,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “With recent clinical guideline developments from a variety of professional societies regarding genetic risk assessment beginning as early as age 25-30, this collaboration is critically important to help recognize and screen younger high-risk patients and ensure they receive appropriate supplemental screening and medical management options to best manage their elevated risk.”

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, SneakPeek, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. and its subsidiaries © 2023 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

About SimonMed

SimonMed Imaging is one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and largest physician radiology practices in the United States. Its practice consists of over 250 highly-experienced subspecialty-trained radiologists, and it operates across 11 states with over 160 accredited facilities that are ACR-RADSITE certified with certified technologists and equipment. SimonMed specializes in using the newest diagnostic imaging technologies and bringing them to the community in an affordable and accessible way. The SimonMed logo “See Tomorrow Today” recognizes that new technology can help provide a more accurate diagnosis but needs to be readily available and affordable.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the planned launch of a new hereditary cancer assessment program by Myriad and SimonMed, that the new program is expected to increase access to affordable genetic testing while also helping to identify and elevate high-risk patient care and deliver personalized insights to better inform clinical decisions, that Myriad and SimonMed will begin a phased rollout of the program in early May 2023, and that the program is expected to be operational in all 86 of SimonMed’s women’s imaging sites by the end of this year, with the goal of supporting all SimonMed patients in their remaining 85 sites and service lines, thereafter. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include the risk that SimonMed and Myriad do not enter into a definitive agreement to implement the planned launch of a new hereditary cancer assessment program or fail to rollout the new program to all or some of the SimonMed sites and service lines at all or on the timeline anticipated. Other factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Glenn Farrell

(801) 584-1153

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

[email protected]