WAYZATA, Minn., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. ( TIG) (“Trean” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, would like to remind stockholders that its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and vote on the adoption of the Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into by the Company with affiliates of Altaris, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”) (the “Merger Agreement”) providing for the proposed merger of the Company with an affiliate of funds managed by Altaris (the “Merger”) and the approval of the Merger will be held on April 18, 2023 at 10:00 am Central Time.



Stockholders are encouraged to vote as soon as possible by Proxy in advance of the Special Meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement previously distributed to stockholders. In addition, the Company announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) have recommended that Trean stockholders vote FOR the adoption of the Merger Agreement and approval of the Merger at the Special Meeting.

“We appreciate the recommendations of both leading proxy advisory firms to vote for our merger agreement and merger with Altaris, which we believe will deliver immediate and substantial value to all Trean stockholders and position Trean to continue its focus on strong partnerships, underwriting discipline and exceptional claims management to drive our growth over the long term,” said Julie Baron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trean. “We look forward to our Special Meeting of stockholders next week and ultimately completing our transaction with Altaris.”

All stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2023 are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. Stockholders are encouraged to contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners, at (212) 297-0720 or [email protected] with any questions about the Special Meeting or for assistance with voting procedures.

About Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. ( TIG) provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com.

About Altaris

Altaris is a healthcare investment firm with an exclusive focus on building companies that deliver value to the healthcare system through innovation and efficiency. Since inception in 2003, Altaris has invested in 49 healthcare companies which have generated significant value appreciation for investors. Altaris is headquartered in New York City and manages approximately $5.0 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.altariscap.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains and the Company’s other filings and press releases may contain forward-looking statements, which include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, such as statements regarding the Company’s expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “aim,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “goal,” “can,” “seek,” “target” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including: (i) the risk that the Merger pursuant to the Merger Agreement may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the Company’s business and the price of the Company’s common stock; (ii) the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the adoption of the Merger Agreement by the Company’s stockholders and the receipt of certain regulatory approvals; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, including in circumstances requiring the Company to pay a termination fee; (iv) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on the Company’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; (v) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts the Company’s current plans and operations; (vi) the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel in light of the proposed transaction; (vii) risks related to diverting management’s attention from the Company’s ongoing business operations; (viii) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; (ix) potential litigation relating to the Merger that could be instituted against Altaris, the Company, or their respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (x) certain restrictions during the pendency of the Merger that may impact the Company’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xi) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, war or hostilities, or pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; (xii) other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), such risks and uncertainties described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023 and subsequent filings; and (xiii) those risks and uncertainties that are described in the definitive proxy statement that was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”), including any considerations taken into account by the Special Committee (as defined in the Merger Agreement) and the Board of Directors (as defined in the Merger Agreement) in approving the Merger Agreement and recommending to the Company’s stockholders that they adopt and approve the Merger Agreement. While the list of risks and uncertainties presented here, and the discussion of risks and uncertainties presented in the proxy statement, is considered representative, no such list or discussion should be considered a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, and legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the completion of the Merger and/or the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, or liquidity. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

On March 16, 2023, in connection with the Merger, the Company filed a Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A and form of proxy card with the SEC. The Company and Parent jointly filed a transaction statement on Schedule 13E-3 (the “Schedule 13E-3”) with the SEC on March 16, 2023. On or about March 17, 2023, the Company mailed the Definitive Proxy Statement and form of proxy card to stockholders of the Company entitled to vote at the Special Meeting relating to the Merger. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, THE SCHEDULE 13E-3, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT HAVE BEEN FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER. Stockholders will be able to obtain the documents (when they become available) free of charge at the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, stockholders may obtain free copies of the documents (when they become available) on the Company’s website, www.trean.com, under the heading “Investor Relations.”

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and certain of its directors, executive officers and other employees, under the SEC’s rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of the Company’s stockholders in connection with the Merger. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the Merger and their respective direct and indirect interests in the Merger, by security holdings or otherwise, are included in the Definitive Proxy Statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Merger. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2022 Proxy Statement”), which was filed with the SEC on April 5, 2022. To the extent that holdings of Company’s securities have changed since the amounts printed in the 2022 Proxy Statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

[email protected]

(952) 974-2260

35476068.1