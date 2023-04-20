Enable Cloud Platform trained on high plex spatial imaging datasets across 20,000 samples run on the PhenoCycler ® System

System Commercial launch at AACR 2023 Annual Meeting (Akoya booth #1713)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. ( AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced they are partnering with Enable Medicine to introduce a cloud platform capable of significantly accelerating the analysis of high plex spatial image datasets generated by Akoya’s PhenoCycler-Fusion system. Demos of the cloud platform will be available at the Akoya booth (#1713) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held in Orlando, Florida, April 14-19, 2023.

Available as software-as-a-solution (SaaS) package for PhenoCycler-Fusion users, the Enable Cloud Platform is an end-to-end spatial cloud solution for data management, image analysis, and mapping predictive spatial signatures.

“The complexity and volume of data generated by spatial biology platforms requires advanced solutions and an ecosystem of partnerships to accelerate the time from data to insight and knowledge,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya. “Our R&D team took the critical first step in solving the big data problem by creating a proprietary algorithm that compresses files generated by our spatial biology platforms by 30-fold, from terabytes to gigabytes. This compressed and standardized data format simplifies and catalyzes partnerships with cutting-edge solutions like the Enable Cloud Platform.”

The Enable Cloud Platform has been optimized on more than 20,000 samples run on the PhenoCycler platform and is an ideal cloud solution for large spatial imaging datasets. Powered by the Enable Atlas database and an intuitive, biologist-friendly user interface, the platform can help researchers go from phenotypes to insights in minutes instead of days or weeks.

“We are excited to partner with Akoya to provide enhanced data analysis from high plex imaging with the potential to improve outcomes in both clinical and research settings,” said Sunil Bodapati, CEO and co-founder of Enable Medicine. “This partnership creates a powerful combination of state-of-the-art imaging technology and spatial biology analysis to produce real world results supporting the development of new therapies.”

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

About Enable Medicine

At Enable Medicine, our mission is to improve the outcomes of patients suffering from serious disease by building tools that maximize the effectiveness of drug or cell therapies.

The Enable Platform allows generation of multi-modal data from patient samples, and extraction of translational insights. Our complete images to insights service is based on our cloud-based technology to escalate discovery of novel insights from research data. De-risk your clinical development through mechanism of action determination, biomarker identification, and patient stratification.



