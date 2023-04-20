LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has recently expedited the development of significant changes and enhancements to all the components of AABB’s digital assets division. The release of key improvements to the AABBG token, AABB Exchange and PayAABB are expected to be launched in the coming weeks and throughout the 2nd quarter. The Company has been consulting comprehensively with its cryptocurrency, blockchain and cybersecurity expert to enhance the architecture, functionality and management of all AABB’s digital asset operations. Some of the improvements to be deployed soon will dramatically lower transaction costs and increase processing speeds, expand liquidity and increase user satisfaction with added intuitive functionality.

“This is a very exciting time of expansion for our mining and digital operations. But the recent upward trend of the cryptocurrency markets makes the launch of our digital assets improvements even more impactful to stimulate growth. Management and our operations teams are anticipating strong results in 2023 with the foundational additions soon to come this year,” asserted Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

Through the digital assets division’s AABBG token, AABB Exchange and PayAABB, the Company embraces a pioneering philosophy with its truly unique Mine-to-Token vertical integration operational approach that strives toward complete independence from FIAT currency.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. ( AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange, a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com and its Golden Baboons Mining Club NFT collection. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

