CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that enrollment has been completed in Part A of the Phase 2 DeFianCe study evaluating DKN-01, Leap's anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, in combination with standard of care bevacizumab and chemotherapy as a second-line treatment for patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC).

"The completion of enrollment of Part A of the DeFianCe study is an important milestone for the DKN-01 colorectal cancer development program," said Cynthia Sirard, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Leap. "We were very pleased with the enthusiasm of our investigators and patients for participating in Part A, which reflects the unmet medical need of second-line CRC patients and their conviction in the DKN-01 preclinical data and mechanism of action. We look forward to initial data from the study in mid-2023."

The DeFianCe study (NCT05480306) is a Phase 2, randomized, open-label, multicenter study of DKN-01 in combination with standard of care bevacizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced CRC who have received one prior systemic therapy for advanced disease. The study began with an initial Part A cohort that has enrolled 33 patients and is designed to expand into a 130-patient Part B randomized controlled trial. The primary objective is progression free survival. Secondary objectives include overall response rate, duration of response, and overall survival.

About DKN-01

DKN-01 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to and blocks the activity of the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKK1 has an important role in mediating an immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and in promoting tumor proliferation, metastasis, and angiogenesis. By removing free DKK1 from the tumor microenvironment, DKN-01 activates NK cells, reduces immune suppressor cells, and stimulates an immune-mediated anti-tumor response. In addition to the DeFianCe study, DKN-01 is being evaluated in the randomized controlled DisTinGuish study in first-line gastric cancer patients in combination with tislelizumab and chemotherapy and in an investigator-sponsored trial in advanced endometrial cancer patients in combination with pembrolizumab.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) includes colon cancer, rectal cancer, and anal cancer. When the symptoms of CRC appear, such as rectal bleeding, anemia, or abdominal pain, most patients are already in the advanced stage where cancers are aggressive, malignant, and metastatic. CRC is the third most frequent cancer globally and the second leading cause of cancer-related death. According to the WHO, there were nearly 2,000,000 new cases of CRC in 2020, with nearly 1,000,000 deaths. It is estimated that there will be approximately 150,000 cases of CRC in the US in 2023, resulting in more than 50,000 deaths.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, gynecologic, and colorectal cancers. FL-301, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin18.2, is being developed in patients with gastric and pancreatic cancer. Leap also has preclinical antibody programs targeting Claudin18.2/CD137 and GDF15. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

