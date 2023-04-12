CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

12 hours ago
PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on June 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: [email protected]
INVESTORS: [email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

