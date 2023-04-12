PR Newswire

Immunological data from recently completed Phase 1b trial will be presented on April 16th

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for presentation for INO-4201 as an Ebola booster for rVSV-ZEBOV (Ervebo) at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

"We are pleased that lead investigator Dr. Angela Huttner will have the opportunity to share important new humoral and cellular response data at ECCMID from our recently completed Phase 1b trial of INO-4201 as an Ebola booster vaccine candidate for Ervebo," said Dr. Laurent Humeau, INOVIO's Chief Scientific Officer.

Details of the ECCMID presentation are as follows:

Title: Safety and immunogenicity of the DNA vaccine candidate INO-4201 followed by electroporation as booster vaccination in healthy, rVSV-ZEBOV-primed volunteers: an investigator-initiated phase 1b, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial (Boost-EBOV)

Abstract Number: MMK0202

Session: Late-breaking trial results for COVID and other viral infections

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 16, 8:30-10:30 am CEST

Location: Hall K

The data to be presented comes from a Phase 1b trial spearheaded by Global Urgent and Advanced Research and Development (GuardRX), sponsored by Geneva University Hospitals, and funded by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Dr Huttner is an Infectious Disease Consultant at Geneva University Hospitals.

About INO-4201

INO-4201 is a DNA vaccine targeting Zaire Ebola virus (ZEBOV) glycoprotein (GP), designed to prevent ZEBOV infection. INO-4201 encodes for a synthetic consensus antigen that encompasses ZEBOV genetic variability from various outbreak strains to broaden immune coverage for divergent ZEBOV variants.

INO-4201 was evaluated in a 46-participant randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1b trial (NCT04906629) to assess its safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity in healthy adult participants who previously received a single injection of Ervebo, a vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus in individuals 18 years of age and older. The participants were dosed with 1 mg of INO-4201 injected intradermally followed by electroporation using INOVIO's investigational proprietary smart device, CELLECTRA®.

About Ebola Virus Disease

The Ebola virus family includes four virus species that cause periodic outbreaks of a highly contagious and lethal human infectious disease – called Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The virus is transmitted from wild animals to people then easily spreads via human-to-human transmission. Disturbingly, new research suggests dormant Ebola virus in a previously infected survivor could re-emerge up to nearly 5 years later and again allow human-to-human transmission. Ebola virus is classified as a Category A Priority Pathogen by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This designation indicates a national security risk, and the U.S. FDA has an accelerated development approval pathway for vaccines against such pathogens. Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to list Ebola Virus Disease as a priority for research and development in emergency contexts and coordinates planning to prevent and respond to Ebola epidemics.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's DNA medicines in development are delivered using its investigational proprietary smart device, CELLECTRA®, to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

