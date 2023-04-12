Premier League Taps Oracle Cloud to Provide Fans with New Insight into Player Milestones

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2023

Interactive visualizations let fans drill down into the story behind significant player achievements

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premier League, the world's most watched football league, has partnered with Oracle to provide fans with first-of-its-kind interactive dashboards that illustrate the exciting data story behind the achievements of the league's best players. Available today, the first Oracle-powered dashboard celebrates Son Heung-min's historic 100th goal, which he scored against Brighton & Hove Albion. The goal makes the South Korean forward for the Tottenham Hotspur the first Asian player ever to tally triple-digit goals in the Premier League.

Oracle_Logo_Logo.jpg

These new dashboards provide a deeper look into players' statistics as they reach important career milestones. Built with responsive web design and leveraging game data from Stats Perform, the dashboards enable Premier League fans to better understand and analyze the on-pitch performance of their favorite players on nearly any device. While fans enjoy interacting with the real-time data visualization capabilities of Oracle Analytics Cloud, the scalability and performance of Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse enables the new dashboards to showcase data and respond to users with unparalleled speed and flexibility. This same technology delivers the Premier League's Most Powerful Goal and Most Improbable Comeback awards at the end of each Season.

"The relationship between players and fans is the lifeblood of our competition, and we're constantly seeking new ways to enhance that engagement," said Will Brass, Chief Commercial Officer, Premier League. "With Oracle's world-class cloud technology and expertise, we're able to showcase the depth and breadth of Premier League players' accomplishments. Son Heung-min's 100th goal on 8 April is an historic milestone, and we're excited to provide fans with the opportunity to drill down into the insight and data behind his every goal to date."

Along with giving fans insight into their favorite players, the Premier League dashboards demonstrate Oracle's ability to manage real-time spikes in usage as tens of thousands of fans around the world simultaneously view their favorite player's accomplishments in real-time. The Oracle Analytics dashboards run on Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse and demonstrate its unprecedented security, scalability, and performance, which DBAs, cloud architects, and analytics leaders can leverage to succeed in any industry.

"By combining the Oracle Cloud solutions with the Premier League's trove of football data, our partnership is enhancing the experience for fans around the world," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics. "These new dashboards provide fans with a deeper understanding of the game, teams, and players. We know that for most enterprise companies, their inability to turn data into actionable, easy-to-understand information directly impacts their bottom line. The Premier League dashboards are a great example of how Oracle Analytics Cloud, with Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, can improve any organization's ability to analyze, visualize, and act on its most critical data."

