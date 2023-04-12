PR Newswire

This Webcast and Call Replaces and Supplements the Chemomab Corporate Update Originally Scheduled for April 17, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

This webcast and call replaces and supplements a previously announced Corporate Update event that had been scheduled for April 17, 2023.

During the event, Chemomab's management team will review first quarter 2023 performance, discuss recent and upcoming developments and conduct a live question-and-answer session.

A replay of the webcast and call will be available on Chemomab's website for 90 days at www.chemomab.com.

Live Webcast and Conference Call at 8:00 am Eastern Time, Thursday, May 11, 2023

Click this Webcast link to access the live webcast or replay.

The live webcast and replay can also be accessed at the News & Events section of the Investors page on the Chemomab website at investors.chemomab.com/events.

Conference Call Access via Telephone

US Investors: +1 (877) 407-9208

International Investors: +1 (201) 493-6784

Conference ID code: 13735393

Please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time, enter the conference passcode and ask the operator for the Chemomab conference call.

Or click on Call meTM starting 15 minutes before the scheduled start time for instant telephone access without having to wait for an operator.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the chemokine CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize CCL24 activity. In preclinical and clinical studies to date, CM-101 appears well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Encouraging results from a Phase 2 biomarker study in NASH patients and an investigator study in hospitalized patients with severe lung injury were recently reported. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing and a Phase 2 systemic sclerosis trial is expected to begin enrolling patients around midyear 2023. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Investors & Media: Irina Koffler Barbara Lindheim LifeSci Advisors, LLC Chemomab Therapeutics Phone: +1 (917) 734-7387 Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, [email protected] Strategic Communications

[email protected]

