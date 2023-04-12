SpartanNash Promotes David Sisk to Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer

12 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 12, 2023

Sisk leads the food solutions company's customer and sales teams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of David Sisk from Senior Vice President to Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer. Sisk was hired in 2020 as President of SpartanNash Military and was promoted in May 2022 to Chief Customer Officer. Sisk oversees customer engagements for all national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency and military Exchanges worldwide.

"David's role is vital to delivering on our signature strength to be the most customer-focused, innovative food solutions company," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "He and his team have greatly enhanced the support and services we provide to our customers, helping the Company grow market share in our wholesale distribution business."

Prior to SpartanNash, Sisk served as President and Chief Operating Officer for OSC-WEBco, where he oversaw worldwide strategic plans, profit and loss accountability, personnel and global operations across all military divisions and more than 100 retail categories. He also held increasing responsibilities throughout his career as a Procter & Gamble executive, including leading U.S. and global shopper-based design and conceptual platform innovation across all Procter & Gamble global regions.

Sisk is a board member of Honor and Remember, a non-profit organization whose mission is to recognize fallen American service members and their families. He previously served as Chair of the American Logistics Association (ALA) Board of Directors and is a recipient of the ALA's Lifetime Achievement Award.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash owns and operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

