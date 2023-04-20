Splunk Appoints Toni Pavlovich as Chief Customer Officer

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced Toni Pavlovich has been appointed as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Reporting to Gary Steele, President and Chief Executive Officer of Splunk, Pavlovich is responsible for championing customer experience while fostering a customer-first mindset and culture across Splunk.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005387/en/

Splunk_Toni_Pavlovich.jpg

Splunk Appoints Toni Pavlovich as Chief Customer Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 30 years of experience, Pavlovich joined Splunk in 2017 and most recently led its Global Professional Services organization where she built a high-performance team that supports Splunk’s growing customer base. She has also led Customer Success Management, Services Sales, Technical Enablement, Services Partners, and Services Operations during her time at Splunk.

“Splunk is mission critical for the world’s largest and most innovative organizations and Toni’s proven transformational leadership will help us continue to deepen our focus on customer engagement,” said Steele. “As our Chief Customer Officer and a passionate Splunker, Toni is known for her purposeful approach and commitment to ensuring the best possible experience for our customers. We look forward to her leadership as we accelerate customer time-to-value and drive digital resilience throughout the customer journey.”

Prior to joining Splunk, she was Vice President of Global Business Critical Services and Vice President of Technical Sales and Professional Services for Veritas Technologies. Before that, Pavlovich spent 11 years at Symantec in strategic leadership roles driving delivery excellence in Technical Sales and Professional Services and transforming Global Support, resulting in recognition by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) for Outstanding Improvement in Service Excellence for the company. She has also held leadership positions with Oracle and Interactive Development Environments and started her career as an avionics engineer for Lockheed Aeronautical Systems. Pavlovich holds a B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“Thousands of Splunk customers trust our exceptional always-on customer success, professional services and education teams—and I’m incredibly proud to lead Splunkers as we deliver unmatched customer value,” said Pavlovich. “We are dedicated to proactively achieving customer outcomes by tailoring each approach to scale with their needs across security and observability. It is an honor to partner with organizations worldwide as they build resilience with Splunk to adapt, respond and recover from disruptions, threats and attacks faster and more efficiently.”

For additional information on Splunk’s customer success approach, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.splunk.com%2Fen_us%2Fcustomer-success.html.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

Splunk, Splunk>, and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2023 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230412005387r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005387/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.