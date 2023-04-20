Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced Toni Pavlovich has been appointed as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Reporting to Gary Steele, President and Chief Executive Officer of Splunk, Pavlovich is responsible for championing customer experience while fostering a customer-first mindset and culture across Splunk.

With over 30 years of experience, Pavlovich joined Splunk in 2017 and most recently led its Global Professional Services organization where she built a high-performance team that supports Splunk’s growing customer base. She has also led Customer Success Management, Services Sales, Technical Enablement, Services Partners, and Services Operations during her time at Splunk.

“Splunk is mission critical for the world’s largest and most innovative organizations and Toni’s proven transformational leadership will help us continue to deepen our focus on customer engagement,” said Steele. “As our Chief Customer Officer and a passionate Splunker, Toni is known for her purposeful approach and commitment to ensuring the best possible experience for our customers. We look forward to her leadership as we accelerate customer time-to-value and drive digital resilience throughout the customer journey.”

Prior to joining Splunk, she was Vice President of Global Business Critical Services and Vice President of Technical Sales and Professional Services for Veritas Technologies. Before that, Pavlovich spent 11 years at Symantec in strategic leadership roles driving delivery excellence in Technical Sales and Professional Services and transforming Global Support, resulting in recognition by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) for Outstanding Improvement in Service Excellence for the company. She has also held leadership positions with Oracle and Interactive Development Environments and started her career as an avionics engineer for Lockheed Aeronautical Systems. Pavlovich holds a B.S. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“Thousands of Splunk customers trust our exceptional always-on customer success, professional services and education teams—and I’m incredibly proud to lead Splunkers as we deliver unmatched customer value,” said Pavlovich. “We are dedicated to proactively achieving customer outcomes by tailoring each approach to scale with their needs across security and observability. It is an honor to partner with organizations worldwide as they build resilience with Splunk to adapt, respond and recover from disruptions, threats and attacks faster and more efficiently.”

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps build a safer and more resilient digital world. Organizations trust Splunk to prevent security, infrastructure and application issues from becoming major incidents, absorb shocks from digital disruptions, and accelerate digital transformation.

