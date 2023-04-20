Manhattan Associates Named the Only Leader in Order Management Systems

11 hours ago
Manhattan+Associates+Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has been named the Leader in The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Order+Management+Systems+%28OMS%29%2C+Q2+2023+report. Manhattan was the only OMS solution provider to receive this recognition, receiving the highest possible score (5.00) in 16 of the 24 criteria evaluated under Current Offering. Specifically architected for omnichannel environments, Manhattan+Active%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Omni received the highest scores in two of the three high-level categories of the Forrester evaluation – Current Offering and Market Presence.

The Forrester report describes Manhattan’s OMS as “the most comprehensive solution in the market.” In the report, Forrester analysts recognized Manhattan as strategically strong in its community engagement, planned enhancements, and partner ecosystem, and noted the company’s strength in inventory management, order orchestration rules, and “buy online, pick up” configuration.

“We’re honored to be named the only Leader in the 2023 Forrester OMS Wave and view it as further affirmation of the significant ongoing investment in innovation we make in partnership with our customers,” said Amy Tennent, senior director, Product Management, Manhattan Associates.

The functional richness of Manhattan Active Omni has been deliberately crafted to help retailers of all sizes meet their unified commerce goals and continuously evolve. Manhattan’s recent Unified+Commerce+Benchmark revealed that having a single view into business can increase revenue growth by up to 6X, and we believe a strong OMS can play a critical role in achieving this. Manhattan’s cloud-native OMS capabilities include inventory management, store fulfillment, store associate tools, endless aisle, self-service, order orchestration tools, ML-enhanced promising, dynamic exchange and return management, and customer service amongst others.

About Manhattan Associates:

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

