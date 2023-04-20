Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced that following the release of its Q3 FY2023 financial results at 4:05 pm EDT on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, it will host a public Q&A call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 am EDT. The live call will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions on the call via chat, and investors may also pre-submit questions any time before 11:00 pm EDT on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 by emailing [email protected].

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005052/en/