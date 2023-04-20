PerkinElmer+Inc. (NYSE: PKI), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, and Max Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will host the conference call.

To access the call, a live audio webcast will be available via this registration+form or on the Investors section of the Company's website.

About The PerkinElmer Life Sciences and Diagnostics Company

The PerkinElmer Life Sciences and Diagnostics company – which is to be renamed during the second quarter of 2023 – provides end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease and discover new and more personalized drugs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $3.3 billion in 2022, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005051/en/