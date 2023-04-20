VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Along the famous three mile boardwalk of Virginia Beach where rollerbladers skate, sunbathers soak up the rays, music lovers gather for festivals and vendors sell their hot dogs and snow cones, Verizon and the City of Virginia Beach are teaming up to make communication easier and the boardwalk safer. Through a unique and mutually beneficial agreement, Verizon will place 14 pole-mounted small cell sites along the boardwalk, providing reliable and robust 4G and 5G Ultra Wideband cell service along the famous strip, while the city police department will populate those same poles, already connected with power and fiber, with cameras and public address horns to enhance public safety efforts.



“This is a fantastic realization of what can happen when we look holistically at the needs of a community and work together to meet those needs,” said James Hoffman who manages Product Strategy and Global Network and Technology partnerships at Verizon. “We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration to bring communication and safety services to an area enjoyed by so many.”

“Improved communication on the Boardwalk coupled with the enhancements to public safety will allow our residents and visitors to feel safe and stay connected while enjoying all we have to offer in this beautiful area,” said the Honorable Robert “Bobby” M. Dyer, Mayor of the City of Virginia Beach. “We couldn’t be more pleased with this collaboration.”

The need and desire to connect has never been greater. In fact, Verizon saw a 53 percent increase in data usage on the network in 2022 versus 2021. Whether it’s video chatting with friends and family, ordering food or rides,sharing exciting moments in real time or streaming entertainment, the exponential increase in data is a driving force behind Verizon’s record fast deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband service, a service designed specifically for high-volume and fast speeds.

“Along the boardwalk, we are deploying our most robust 5G service using our extreme capacity mmWave spectrum,” said Julie Slattery, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon. “By using this spectrum on the small cell design we and the city collaborated on, we will be able to offer massive capacity and an exceptionally good experience for residents who enjoy relaxed coastal living year-round and for the millions who flock to the Boardwalk for summer sun and events throughout the busy season.”

That will be especially important as the city welcomes back the popular “Something in the Water” music festival this spring. The festival, which in the past has attracted approximately 40,000 visitors, is expecting its biggest crowd ever. At the Sea Hear Now music festival in Asbury Park last year, 35,000 attendees across the festivals’ two days used a whopping 10.8 TB of data. For context, 10.8TB of data is equal to one person streaming over two million songs for seven and a half years. Virginia Beach is expecting approximately 40,000 visitors around the Oceanfront stage over a three-day event this spring.

“The city is ready and eager to welcome the music festival back, and the collaboration with Verizon will help provide the cameras and other safety equipment needed to ensure everyone has a safe and fun time together at this and other events,” said Dyer.

All cellular and public safety services are scheduled to be fully deployed and operational along the Boardwalk this year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.



VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/

About the City of Virginia Beach

Established in 1963, the City of Virginia Beach is the largest in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of the premier coastal cities on the East Coast. The city’s population of approximately 460,000 inhabit nearly 300 square miles situated in the southernmost corner of eastern Virginia where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean. Virginia Beach is known for its flourishing farm-to-table dining scene, arts and entertainment, maritime history, safe neighborhoods and family-friendly attractions. The city’s reasonable cost of living (on par with the national average), central location, low tax rates, great schools, diverse economy and miles of beaches combine to offer an unmatched quality of life. As a result, Virginia Beach is routinely recognized as one of the best places in the country to raise a family, retire and vacation. View City services and services at virginiabeach.gov .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864.561.1527

[email protected]