Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced the findings of a study – Guns Violence in America: The Impact on Educators – it commissioned with market research firm Equation Research. The inaugural report reveals that gun violence is taking a significant toll on educators, with 9 out of 10 believing their chances of encountering an active shooter at work has increased over the past 12 months.

Key findings:

1 in 3 respondents report having experienced a shooting at work (in a school setting)

1 out of 4 have been threatened by a student

Sixty-one percent (61%) report their anxiety has increased over the past 12 months

4 out of 10 have heard students make threats against the school

Twenty-two percent (22%) report being scared of one/more of their students

Fifty-eight percent (58%) report being extremely/moderately anxious about going to work

“These findings highlight a need for us, as a country, to do better for our educators,” said Jill Lemond, director of education at Evolv Technology & former assistant superintendent of safety and school operations for Oxford Community Schools. “Unfortunately, we haven’t equipped schools to deal with the anxiety, fear, and trauma students are bringing into the classroom. As a result, those on the frontlines – most of whom haven’t been trained in mental health – are bearing the burden of this national crisis. We are asking too much of them, and this research reveals the toll that is taking.”

What’s behind the increase in anxiety among educators

Seven out of ten respondents report that their anxiety has changed over the past 12 months, with 88% saying it has increased. The reasons they cite for that rise include:

The increase in gun violence around the country – 55%

Recent school shootings (such as Uvalde, TX) – 53%

A recent violent incident at school – 27%

Threats from students – 27%

Threats from students’ parents/families – 27%

Educators report the following responses and reactions to their increased anxiety:

They take more mental health breaks – 45%

They report being “jumpier” in certain situations – 38%

“I feel like my mind is never operating at 100%” – 30%

“I am not able to provide the highest quality of education I am capable of” – 28%

“I have less patience with students, parents and colleagues” – 24%

For educators who report taking mental health breaks, 1 out of 3 report that they find a quiet place and cry.

How schools are prioritizing safety

Eighty-seven percent (87%) of educators report that their schools are actively taking steps to prevent gun violence. Some of those activities include:

Lock entrances – 50%

Security guards at entrances/exits – 50%

Conduct active shooter training/drills – 43%

Security guards patrol the building – 42%

Installed weapons detection/screening – 39%

Eighty-one percent (81%) wish more could be done to ensure a safer environment at work; 49% cite they would feel safer if weapons detection/screening was in place at their school.

The threat landscape inside our schools

According to educators, current students present the highest risk of violence in a school setting (30%), followed by community members – not current students/families (24%) and past students (17%).

The report highlights how frequently America’s educators are facing threats. Over the past six months, they report:

Someone has made a threat against my colleague – 27%

Someone brought a knife – 25%

Someone brought a gun – 22%

Someone made a bomb threat – 19%

Someone made a threat against me – 16%

According to educators, students are not OK

Forty-three percent (43%) report that students are more anxious over the past 12 months than before, and 34% say they are more socially awkward and unable to read social cues. Three out of 10 report students are jumpier and more on edge, while 17% say they are quicker to anger.

Forty-one percent (41%) have heard a student(s) make threats against the school, and more than half have heard them make a threat against another student(s).

Lemond continued: “Half of the educators surveyed report that they spend 2-5 hours each month on safety-focused activities, such as active shooter drills. While we can talk for days about a school’s response to an active shooter, we want to help schools and educators design security protocols that keep the guns out. We hope these insights demonstrate the need to not only prioritize safety and security at our schools, but mental health – for both students and teachers.”

Click HERE for the full report.

Survey Methodology

Evolv Technology commissioned Equation+Research to conduct the survey, which ran from December 7 to December 12 2022. The survey captured responses from 263 education professionals in the U.S.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2022, that was filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005306/en/