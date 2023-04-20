DigitalOcean+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:DOCN, Financial), the cloud for SMBs and startups, today announced the appointment of Nancy S. Coleman as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. The newly created SVP of Corporate Communications role will report directly to CEO Yancey Spruill. In the role, Coleman will oversee internal and external communications, including media and public relations, and DO+Impact, DigitalOcean’s social impact program.

“We are very excited to have Nancy join the DigitalOcean executive team,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “Nancy's expertise in creating stories that intersect mission and brand to engage customers and drive overall awareness will be instrumental in driving the next phase of our growth to the first $1 billion of revenue and beyond.”

Coleman joins DigitalOcean from Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL), a SaaS leader in corporate digital learning. There she held the role of Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, overseeing corporate communications, media planning, social and digital media, and corporate social responsibility. Before Skillsoft, Coleman served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Maxar Technologies, a leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets. She has also held leadership roles at DigitalGlobe and GeoEye. In addition, she has helped several publicly-traded technology companies build and retain brand equity, navigate change, and execute communication strategies that earn differentiated visibility, awareness and foster employee engagement.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at DigitalOcean,” said Coleman. “With a track record of strong performance and rapid growth, DigitalOcean already has a great reputation and incredible market potential among the startups and small and medium sized businesses they serve. I am especially drawn to its mission and values-driven approach and look forward to helping tell the DigitalOcean story.”

