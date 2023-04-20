DigitalOcean Names Nancy S. Coleman SVP of Corporate Communications

NYSE:DOCN, Financial), the cloud for SMBs and startups, today announced the appointment of Nancy S. Coleman as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. The newly created SVP of Corporate Communications role will report directly to CEO Yancey Spruill. In the role, Coleman will oversee internal and external communications, including media and public relations, and DO+Impact, DigitalOcean’s social impact program.

“We are very excited to have Nancy join the DigitalOcean executive team,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean. “Nancy's expertise in creating stories that intersect mission and brand to engage customers and drive overall awareness will be instrumental in driving the next phase of our growth to the first $1 billion of revenue and beyond.”

Coleman joins DigitalOcean from Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL), a SaaS leader in corporate digital learning. There she held the role of Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, overseeing corporate communications, media planning, social and digital media, and corporate social responsibility. Before Skillsoft, Coleman served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Maxar Technologies, a leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets. She has also held leadership roles at DigitalGlobe and GeoEye. In addition, she has helped several publicly-traded technology companies build and retain brand equity, navigate change, and execute communication strategies that earn differentiated visibility, awareness and foster employee engagement.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at DigitalOcean,” said Coleman. “With a track record of strong performance and rapid growth, DigitalOcean already has a great reputation and incredible market potential among the startups and small and medium sized businesses they serve. I am especially drawn to its mission and values-driven approach and look forward to helping tell the DigitalOcean story.”

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so businesses can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers at startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale, whether creating a digital presence or building digital products. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, security, community and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth. For more information, visit digitalocean.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “enable,” “expect,” “will,” “believe,” “continue” and other similar terms and phrases. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including those factors contained in the “Risk Factors” section of our SEC filings. It is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005188/en/

