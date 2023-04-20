Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced the findings of a study – Gun Violence in America: A Survey on Americans’ Anxiety – it commissioned with market research firm Equation Research that reveals the toll gun violence is taking on Americans. The second-annual report highlights a dramatic increase in anxiety – and changes in behavior as a result – over the past 12 months.

Key findings:

85% believe gun violence is a problem in America (vs. 78% in 2021)

More than one-third believe it is likely they will encounter an active shooter in their lifetime (vs. 28% in 2021)

Nearly 3 in 10 Americans have thought about moving [from their current home/location] out of fear of gun violence (vs. 12% in 2021)

22% believe they are more at risk of encountering an active shooter based on their religious affiliation (vs. 15.3% in 2021)

Nearly half (47%) of gun owners say they are carrying their guns with them more today due to the increase in gun violence

1 in 5 non-gun-owning Americans say they plan to buy a gun; more than half indicating it’s as a result of America’s increase in gun violence

“We believe this research demonstrates that, as Americans, we are all suffering collectively,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv Technology. “Rather than becoming numb to the rise in gun violence, people are reporting that their anxiety levels are on the rise – and impacting other areas of their lives. It is making them reconsider the way they live their lives. The study shows increases in the number of people who have thought about moving and those who report higher levels of anxiety when they go to the movies and into a grocery store. It’s imperative that we learn from these findings and identify ways to address these rising levels of fear so we can all live, work, learn and play safely – without paralyzing levels of anxiety.”

Anxiety is high among parents

Following school shootings in Uvalde, Texas (May 2022) and Oxford, Michigan (November 2021), the research reveals that anxiety among people with children is high.

Half of the households with children have considered homeschooling their children out of fear of gun violence

1 out of 2 have purchased, or are considering purchasing, “gun safety” materials, such as bulletproof backpacks Of those, 1 out of 4 did so because their children asked for them

3 out of 4 parents indicate that their child(ren) has some anxiety about school shootings

54% report their child(ren)’s anxiety has increased since 2020

Large gatherings and bars/night clubs elicit higher anxiety

The findings highlight that Americans are concerned about the risk of shootings in everyday locations, but for many, some places provoke higher levels of anxiety than others.

Thirty-seven percent (37%) of Americans list “large gatherings” as the top answer when asked where they have increased anxiety as a result of gun violence and/or terrorist activity (vs. 31% in 2021)

Americans report increased levels of extreme/moderate anxiety at the following everyday places: Bar/night club: 71% (vs. 68% in 2021) Work: 60% (vs. 53% in 2021) Places of worship: 60% (vs. 58% in 2021) Movie theater: 64% (vs. 61% in 2021)



Americans are willing to do more for safety

The pervasive feeling of anxiety and worry carries over into what Americans are willing to do in order to reduce the threat of a mass shooting. When asked whether they would be willing to go through extra steps [to reduce those threats] at everyday locations, such as the grocery store, workplace or movie theater, they answered:

Go through weapons detection screening: 67% (vs. 57% in 2021)

Have bags checked: 59% (vs. 46%)

Check guns at the door: 48% (vs. 44%)

Be patted down by a security professional: 46% (vs. 37%)

Only 12% would not be willing to go through these extra steps (vs. 22% in 2021)

3 out of 4 report feeling safer at places that screen for and do not allow weapons inside

George continued: “When we conducted this research last year, we were surprised by the level of anxiety Americans are carrying around as a result of gun violence and the ways that anxiety has impacted behavior. My hope is that by shedding more light on the impact gun violence is having, we can continue finding ways to help Americans feel and be safer as they go about living their lives.”

Click HERE for the full report.

Survey Methodology

Evolv Technology commissioned Equation+Research to conduct the survey, which ran from December 7 to December 20 2022. The survey captured responses from a broad distribution of 2,015 adults in the U.S. aged 18 and older.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 425 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

