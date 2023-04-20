Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions, today announced it has successfully met all GDPR requirements to achieve full certification. GDPR or General Data Protection Requirements is the European standard that must be met for consumer privacy protection for companies to do business in Europe.

“Achieving GDPR certification reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to the most rigorous standards of data privacy and security. In achieving this milestone, we now have the opportunity to enter European markets at a critical time when consumer and business concerns over the devastating consequences of identity theft and fraud are at an all-time high as incidents continue to climb at a record-setting pace. Our industry-leading technology solutions allow businesses to confidently onboard more customers quickly and easily in digital and brick-and-mortar environments, while effectively protecting their customers and their bottom line from the costly impact of fraud,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

Intellicheck’s digital and physical identity verification solutions technology solutions are in use through mobile devices and point-of-sale scanners at brick-and-mortar locations at more than 30,000 retail locations across North America. The cutting-edge frictionless technology solutions have also been chosen by numerous fintechs and financial services companies including five of the top 12 banks and credit card issuers in the U.S. as well as by BNPL providers and multiple law enforcement and state agencies nationwide.

