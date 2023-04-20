Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) will showcase its video industry leadership at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas, highlighting its MediaScale™ Open CDN, Dynamic Content, and Community Cache solutions.

Technologies on Display

A member of the Streaming Video Technology Alliance, Vecima will highlight its MediaScale Streaming portfolio, featuring its MediaScale Open CDN solution. Vecima’s existing edge caching technology currently enables a broad set of operators ― across North America and the world ― to deliver high quality IP video content to millions of subscribers. Through the application of Open Caching technology, this large cache footprint can be used to bring significant value to content providers and improved customer satisfaction to millions of video subscribers.

The MediaScale Open CDN Node can be provisioned via the Open Caching APIs to deliver and cache video content on behalf of the provisioning upstream provider’s content delivery network (CDN). It helps service providers monetize the terabytes of internet traffic delivered free of charge today and prepare their networks for the petabytes of content yet to come. The subscriber gets an improved viewing experience, without the headache of rebuffering and poor video quality.

The MediaScale Dynamic Content solution helps service providers gain control over content by supporting content rights, blackouts, and advertising. By manipulating content at the edge of the network, operators can deliver more efficient, personalized video content and more opportunities to monetize that content with targeted, higher-value ads.

Vecima’s Community Cache solution combines products from its MediaScale and Terrace™ portfolios. Locally deployed MediaScale MicroCaches aggregate traffic for video served to communities and multi-dwelling units (MDUs), freeing up valuable network capacity for high-speed broadband, resulting in lower latency, higher quality video. The latest version is compact and front-cabled for deployment flexibility, ruggedized, and temperature-tolerant to 55 degrees Celsius.

“Vecima’s MediaScale portfolio helps transform video delivery, helping operators manage, personalize, and monetize video,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Vecima Content Delivery & Storage. “We continue to expand the portfolio with solutions that move video content closer to consumers, while helping operators optimize their networks ― making them more efficient and profitable.”

Visit Vecima at NAB Show 2023, April 16-19, at the

Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #W1667.

To schedule a meeting with the Vecima Sales team, contact Vecima at [email protected].

Media and industry analysts, please contact [email protected]

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005274/en/